Number of those hurt in marketplace blast in Yerevan up to 51 - emergencies ministry

YEREVAN, August 14. /TASS/. Thee number of those hurt in an explosion and a subsequent fire at Yerevan’s Surmalu wholesale market has increased to 51, the Armenian emergencies ministry said on Sunday.

"As of 16:30 local time (15:30 Moscow time), fifty-one people injured in the explosion at the Surmalu market were taken to hospitals in Yerevan," it said.

According to earlier reports, forty-five people were hurt.

According to the Armenian health ministry, one man died in the accident. Firefighting and rescue efforts continue.