Third body in Noginsk gas explosion recovered from under rubble

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The body of a third person killed in the gas explosion in an apartment building in Noginsk, outside Moscow, has been pulled out from under the rubble by rescuers, TASS reported.

It was reported earlier that four adults and a child may be under the rubble.

A gas leak caused an explosion in a third-floor apartment of the nine-floor residential building in the town of Noginsk outside Moscow on Wednesday. The blast wrecked an outer wall of the building and the structures from the third to fifth floors. The blast originated in the apartment belonging to a large family and could have been caused by a gas leak, as the gas stove had been left on for the night. Seventeen people were injured in the explosion.

More than 170 personnel and 40 vehicles are involved in the search and rescue operation. Eight sniffer dog teams are searching through the rubble. The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case into breach of safety regulations when providing services.

The third fatality

A teenage girl has become the third person killed in the gas explosion at a residential building in Noginsk, outside Moscow.

"Three were killed. Among them is supposedly a teenage girl," the spokesperson said.

Four more women, who may be under the collapsed walls, are still missing. A man and a woman were reported to have been killed in the explosion.

