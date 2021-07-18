Number of fatalities in Amur’s train collision climbs to three

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Rescuers in the Amur Region found a body of a third person killed at the site of collision of two trains on Sunday, the press service of the Amur Civil Protection and Fire Safety Center reported.

Earlier reports indicated two people killed and three injured who were hospitalized. The search for one more person is underway.

"The rescuers of the Amur Civil Protection and Fire Safety Center who continue working at the site of the accident today discovered the body of one of the missing men," the statement said.

The head-on collision of two freight trains occurred on Saturday near the Verkhny Ulak station on a track used by a coal-mining company. According to the preliminary version, the accident was caused by a heart attack of one of the engineers.