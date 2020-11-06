Navalny’s wife suggested diet could have caused his illness, Interior Ministry says

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Russian blogger Alexey Navalny’s wife assumed while talking to doctors during her husband’s hospitalization in Omsk that his diet might have made him feel unwell, the Russian Interior Ministry’s Transport Department for the Siberian Federal District said on Friday.

"Navalny’s spouse told the health workers that her husband had restrained himself from eating, that he had suffered some discomfort after having a meal and that he had not eaten regularly. The spouse suggested that the patient’s weight-loss diet could have caused him to feel unwell," the statement said.

The Omsk physicians diagnosed Navalny with "a disorder of carbohydrate metabolism."

"The final diagnosis was determined by the doctors with regard to multiple chemical/toxicological tests. It is a disorder of carbohydrate metabolism (main) and chronic pancreatitis with disorders of external and internal secretory pancreatic functions, a relapsing episode of acute pancreatitis (concomitant)," the statement says.

Nevertheless, the diagnosis of "poisoning" was not confirmed after clinical, anamnestic and chemical/toxicological tests had been carried out.

Navalny case

Alexey Navalny was rushed to a local hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20 after collapsing on a Moscow-bound flight from Tomsk. He fell into a coma and was put on a ventilator in an intensive care unit. On August 22, he was airlifted to Berlin and admitted to the Charite hospital.

On September 2, Berlin claimed that having examined Navalny’s test samples, German government toxicologists had come to the conclusion that the blogger had been affected by a toxic agent belonging to the Novichok family. According to Berlin’s version, the findings were verified by French and Swedish laboratories.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Russia stood ready for comprehensive cooperation with Germany and pointed out that no poisonous substances had been detected in Navalny’s system prior to his transfer to Berlin. Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow had not yet received "a single comprehensible" reply from Berlin to requests submitted by the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office.

On September 7, the Charite doctors said that Navalny had been taken out of induced coma and weaned off the ventilator.