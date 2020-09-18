Drunk driver crashes into gates of US ambassador’s Moscow residence

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The Moscow police have confirmed that a drunk driver crashed into the gates of the Moscow residence of the US ambassador, Moscow’s main department of the interior ministry told TASS Friday.
"Today at 16:25, a man was driving an off-road vehicle and drove into the gates of the building No. 10, Spasopeskovsky Lane. Police officers apprehended the driver at the site. His identity was clarified," the department says.
It was also added that the driver was born in 1976 and was driving under the influence. He was referred for a medical checkup. There are no victims in the incident. "Police officers are probing the incidents to study all its details," the press service noted.
Earlier, spokesperson for the US embassy in Russia Rebecca Ross reported via Twitter that an unidentified person broke into the residence’s perimeter when driving a vehicle. The ambassador himself was not home at the time.