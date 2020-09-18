Drunk driver crashes into gates of US ambassador’s Moscow residence

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The Moscow police have confirmed that a drunk driver crashed into the gates of the Moscow residence of the US ambassador, Moscow’s main department of the interior ministry told TASS Friday.

"Today at 16:25, a man was driving an off-road vehicle and drove into the gates of the building No. 10, Spasopeskovsky Lane. Police officers apprehended the driver at the site. His identity was clarified," the department says.