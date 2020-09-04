Navalny’s tests not requested by German doctors after his transfer to Berlin, says expert

"The [Charite] hospital has been silent for 12 days, saying nothing and failing to get in touch with us. It shows interest in neither circumstances nor in tests. We were analyzing over 60 tests in progress, but none of them has been requested. Nor did they ask about how the situation had evolved and where the lab’s evidence base was. They are not asking about his condition, as the last message came on August 23 saying, "Thank you very much, the patient has been brought in.’ There are no working contacts," Sabayev said.

OMSK, September 4. /TASS/. Berlin’s Charite hospital, where blogger Alexei Navalny was airlifted from a local hospital of the Siberian city of Omsk, has not asked for results of his tests and for his biomaterials since his transfer from Russia, Alexander Sabayev, the lead toxicologist of the Omsk Region and the Siberian Federal District, told TASS on Friday.

Earlier, the Omsk doctors said that they handed the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) pictures of Navalny to Berlin’s Charite hospital. They also offered to hand over his samples and the results of lab tests, which could have helped the German doctors to have a full anamnesis and to oversee the blogger’s vital signs in progress.

Navalny was rushed to a local hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20 after collapsing on the Tomsk-Moscow flight. He fell into a coma and was put on a ventilator in the intensive care unit. On August 22, he was airlifted to the Charite hospital in Berlin.

On Wednesday, the German government claimed that having examined Navalny’s test samples the Bundeswehr’s toxicologists had come to a conclusion that the blogger had been affected by a toxic agent of the Novichok family. Berlin called on Moscow to clarify the circumstances of the incident. Russia stated that it was interested in investigating what had happened to Navalny. Nevertheless, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Berlin has not presented any proof of its version of the incident yet.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia stayed ready for comprehensive cooperation with Germany. He pointed out that no poisonous substances had been detected in Navalny’s system prior to his transfer to Berlin.