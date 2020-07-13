An-2 biplane may have hit power line, investigators say

TASS, July 13. According to preliminary facts, an Antonov An-2 biplane that crashed in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Region on Monday may have hit a power line, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee’s transport safety investigation department in the region said.

"According to preliminary data, an An-2 crashed in the Nizhny Novgorod Region because it had hit a power line, after which it went down and caught fire. This is one of the versions behind the accident. However, all versions will be looked into, including the technical condition of the plane and pilot’s action," its source said.

One person was killed and one was injured when the Antonov An-2 biplane crashed in the Bolsheboldinsky district of Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Region in the early hours of Monday, the press service of the Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations’ regional office reported earlier.

The plane caught fire after the crash. The injured occupant of the plane, born in 1961, has burns over 50% of his body, a source from a region’s emergency service told TASS.