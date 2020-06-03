Head of CHPP-3 plant workshop detained in case of fuel spill in Norilsk

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The head of the CHPP-3 power plant’s workshop has been detained in Norilsk in the case of fuel spill, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office told TASS on Wednesday.

"As part of the investigation, the head of the boiler-turbine workshop of the CHPP-3 was detained as a suspect," the official with the press service noted adding that criminal cases under Article 250 (Deterioration of land) and 254 (Water Pollution) of the Russian Criminal Code were initiated based on the prosecutors' checks.

The Prosecutor General’s Office added that a third criminal case had been initiated in connection with the incident under Article 246 of the Criminal Code (Violation of the Rules for Environmental Protection During the Performance of Works).

The loss of containment of the diesel fuel tank occurred on the territory of the combined heat and power plant CHPP-3 in Norilsk, Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Region, on May 29. The fuel caught fire when a motor vehicle rolled onto the spill. More than 21,000 tonnes of fuel were spilled in total. However, the company informed the federal authorities about the accident only on May 31.