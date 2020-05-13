Cyprus-bound plane from China sets course for Moscow over Turkey’s actions

NICOSIA, May 13. /TASS/. A plane bound for Cyprus to deliver medical equipment from China has set its course for Moscow over Turkey’s refusal to allow it to fly through its airspace, Cyprus’s Minister of Transport, Communications and Works Yiannis Karousos told the Cyprus News Agency on Wednesday.

The decision to change the plane’s course has been made, considering that the aircraft does not have enough fuel to bypass the Turkish airspace, the minister said.

"The pilot has changed the route and is heading for the Moscow airport for landing and refueling," the minister said.