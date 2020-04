MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Cybercrime rates in Moscow have tripled in April, the press service of the Moscow police department told TASS on Tuesday.

"The rate of IT crimes remains high, with the number of cyber thefts having increased by more than three times," it said.

The police recommends people to rely on only trustworthy sources of information and ignore suspicion offers in mass texting and messengers. "This way you will make yourself safe against fraudsters," the police said.