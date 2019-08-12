More than half of munitions detonate in ammo depot explosions in Siberia — source

TASS, August 12. More than half of the munitions stored at a military ammo depot near Achinsk town in Siberia’s Krasnoyarsk Region have detonated in the string of explosions that took place on August 5 and 9. Sources in the region's emergency services told TASS that most buildings of the depot burned down and were destroyed.

"According to the preliminary information, more than 50% of the depot burned down and was destroyed. More than half of the stored munitions also detonated," the source said.

The fire at the ammo depot broke out on August 5, followed by explosions. Over 16,000 people had to be evacuated from settlements within a 20 km radius of the facility. A state of emergency was declared in the Achinsky District. Gunpowder charges had stopped detonating by the morning of August 6 and people started returning to their homes.

New explosions rocked the depot on the evening of August 9. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a lightning strike caused the explosions. According to medical sources, explosions at the ammo depot killed one and left 33 injured overall.