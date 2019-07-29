About 650 houses remain flooded in Russia’s Amur region

On July 25, a regional state of emergency was declared in the region over flooding.

BLAGOVESHCHENSK, July 29. /TASS/. About 650 homes remain flooded in Russia’s Amur region, the regional government said in a statement on Monday.

"As of July 29, 646 homes remain flooded in 16 settlements located in the Amur region," the statement reads.

The press service added that "1,356 people, including 475 children, have been evacuated from the flooded settlements." As many as 487 people, including 172 kids, are staying at temporary accommodation facilities, while others are staying with their relatives.

According to earlier reports, the regional authorities suggest declaring a federal state of emergency in the Amur region. The estimated flood damage has exceeded 500 mln rubles ($7.9 mln). About 1,000 houses in 24 settlements risk being flooded in the coming days.