Eleven injured as massive fire engulfs power station near Moscow

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Eleven people have been injured in a fire at a thermal power plant in Mytishchi, near Moscow, a source in the Emergency Medicine Center told TASS on Thursday.

"Eleven people have been hurt, they have received assistance, no one needed to be hospitalized," the source said, noting that all of them have sustained first-and second-degree burns.

The Emergencies Ministry confirmed the report that eleven people have been injured.

The firefighters have localized the blaze on the area of 800 square meters, a spokesman for the ministry said. The firefighting effort involved 157 personnel, two helicopters and two fire engines.

A high-pressure gas station, a gas pipeline, technical facilities and an administration building caught fire on the premises of the Severnaya thermal power plant in Chelobityevo, Mytishchi, on Thursday. The gas-powered Severnaya thermal plant in Mytishchi, with the capacity of 1,060 MWt, was put into service in 1992.