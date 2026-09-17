iPhone 18 Pro Max hits Moscow black market ahead of launch, fetching up to $10,700

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Apple’s new iPhone 18 Pro Max has gone on sale in Russia a day before its official global launch, with prices at Moscow’s famous "Gorbushka" electronics market soaring to 900,000 rubles ($10,692), a TASS correspondent reports.

"The price ranges from 550,000 to 900,000 rubles ($6,534 to $10,692), depending on storage capacity," a vendor at the market told TASS.

The devices are currently available only in very limited quantities. Boxes are brought out from the back only upon actual purchase, while storefronts display dummy models for customers to handle.

"Just yesterday, on September 16, customers bought four of these smartphones for 900,000 rubles each," the vendor added.

Sellers predict that prices will drop as supply increases, eventually stabilizing in the 350,000-400,000 rubles ($4,158-$4,752) range.

According to Apple, official sales of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in "first-wave" countries are set to begin on September 18. The company’s first foldable model, the iPhone Duo, is scheduled to hit shelves on October 23.