Russia’s electricity exports down slightly in eight months of this year

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The volume of electricity exported by Russia in January-August of 2026 was lower than in the same period last year, Member of the Management Board at Inter RAO (Russia’s sole operator of electricity exports and imports) Alexandra Panina told reporters.

"In the first eight months there was a slight decline compared to last year’s levels," she said.

Inter RAO increased exports by 4% to 3.2 bln kWh and reduced electricity imports by 5.3% to 1.2 bln kWh in the first half of the year. Electricity supplies to Kazakhstan grew by 20.3% to 1.68 bln kWh in the reporting period, which accounted for 53% of the group's total exports. Deliveries to Mongolia fell by 6% to 450 mln kWh (14%). Exports to other countries reached 1.07 bln kWh, down by 11% year-on-year.