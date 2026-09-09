Novatek may begin supplying LNG to Vietnam in 2027 — chief executive

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Novatek’s negotiations with the Vietnamese side on supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) are at an advanced stage, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Leonid Mikhelson said, adding that deliveries could begin in 2027.

"We are at a very advanced stage regarding supplies starting next year. We are engaged in broader discussions," he told reporters.

Mikhelson told TASS earlier that the company continued negotiations with Vietnam on LNG supplies, with an initial volume of 1 mln tons under consideration. Vietnam is a global leader in terms of GDP growth and electricity consumption in the country is rising, he said, adding that Vietnam is set to bring 22-24 GW of new generating capacity, primarily gas-fired, online.