About $287 billion invested in Far East over 11 years — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Around 25 trillion rubles ($287 bln) in capital investments have been drawn to the Russian Far East over the past 11 years, while the region's gross product has more than tripled, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"I would like to point out that about 25 trillion rubles in capital investments have been attracted to Russia's Far Eastern regions over 11 years. Investment activity, industrial growth, and construction here consistently surpass the national average. As a result, the gross regional product of the Far East has more than tripled over 11 years. This is a very rapid pace," the head of state said.

Putin noted that these figures and indicators demonstrate a large number of modern enterprises, infrastructure, and energy projects that are already operational, including port terminals and railway lines.

"Industrial giants such as the Zvezda shipbuilding complex (I visited it yesterday, and honestly, it is impressive). I remember how it all began. It was not easy, but here is the outcome. It is a genuinely strong result – the first stages of the Amur Gas Processing Plant, a world-class enterprise, the gas chemical complex, and so on," the president said.

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of the EEF in 2026 is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Government of the Russian Federation. TASS is the general media partner.