Situation with fuel in Russia and global oil demand: statements by Novak

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. The situation on the fuel market has stabilized this week, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in the Vesti program.

Russia continues to import gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel, he added.

Global oil demand is recovering, as evidenced by the OPEC Secretariat and industry experts, Novak told reporters.

TASS has collected Deputy Prime Minister’s key statements.

Fuel situation in Russia

The situation on the fuel market has stabilized this week: "The fuel market situation has been more stable this week than last week as the domestic market has received additional volumes from oil refineries."

A number of plants have resumed operations without undergoing repairs: "We keep the situation under control, monitoring it together with companies, our federal agency, and executive authorities."

Fuel imports

Russia continues to import gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel: "Gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. In the current situation, we are partially meeting domestic demand through imports as well."

Global oil demand

Global oil demand is recovering, as evidenced by the OPEC Secretariat and industry experts: "According to estimates by experts and the OPEC Secretariat we have reviewed, oil demand is recovering, we can see it."

Upcoming OPEC+ meeting

Seven OPEC+ nations will discuss the situation on the global oil market and execution of the agreement at a meeting on Sunday: "The market situation and issues regarding execution of the agreement."

OPEC+ does not plan to discuss new voluntary oil production cuts now as the global oil market is in deficit: "I don’t think we are talking about cuts in the current market situation. We see that the market is already facing a supply deficit. In recent months, we made decisions to actually increase production volumes and quotas that had been reduced under voluntary restrictions, so now, conversely, we have eased those quotas."