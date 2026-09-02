Russia's 2026 power consumption may fall below last year's level — official

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Electricity consumption in the Russian power grid by the end of 2026 may fall below the 2025 figures, Head of the System Operator company Fyodor Opadchiy told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The Far East is showing a steady positive trend, so it's difficult to talk about the year's results yet. Power consumption in Russia is currently slightly lower than last year. In general, our summer wasn't very hot, so it will likely post a small decline against last year," he explained.

According to the System Operator's forecast, electricity consumption in Russia's unified power system will increase by an average of 1.87% annually over the next five years, reaching 1.301 trillion kWh by 2032. In 2025, energy consumption decreased by 0.8% to 1.161 trillion kWh.

The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of the 2026 forum is "The Far East— Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.