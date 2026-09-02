Rosatom in talks with Iran on building small nuclear power plants

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Russia's state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom has handed over to Iran a draft agreement on the construction of small nuclear power plants, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told reporters at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Yesterday, we also discussed the further development of relations. We previously signed agreements on another construction site for large power units. The Iranians raised the issue of small-capacity generation during the negotiations, and we, for our part, handed over a corresponding draft intergovernmental agreement on the construction of small stations," the head of the state corporation said.

According to him, as Iran returns to peaceful life, the country will develop its nuclear program, and Rosatom intends to participate in it.

The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of the 2026 forum is "The Far East -- Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.