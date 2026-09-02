Northern Sea Route freight traffic may reach 100 mln tons by 2030-2032

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Rosatom aims to bring freight traffic along the Northern Sea Route to 100 mln metric tons by 2030-2032, CEO of the state corporation Alexey Likhachev told reporters at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Acting on instructions from the president and the government, we have indeed prepared a model that has been agreed with virtually all government agencies and approved by the government. It is a major financial plan with two key parameters. There are many different details, but two are the most important. The first and fundamental one is freight traffic. We are, of course, working on a fairly optimistic scenario under which we will surpass the 100 mln metric ton mark sometime around 2030-2032," Likhachev said.

According to him, this will provide the basis for making the project economically viable and create the conditions for further development of the entire infrastructure.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.