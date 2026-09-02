Russian firms possess numerous innovative interceptor drone designs — first deputy PM

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Domestic companies possess a wide array of innovative interceptor drone designs, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"To date, our companies have already presented a large number of innovative developments in this field," he said.

Manturov noted that the most effective and promising models are being selected jointly with the Defense Ministry for mass production and are already entering serial manufacturing.

The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of the 2026 forum is "The Far East – Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.