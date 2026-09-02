Cryptocurrencies are the future, question is which ones — Kostin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Cryptocurrencies are the future, although "private: cryptocurrencies face resistance from countries around the world, VTB CEO Andrey Kostin said during a session at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"This is a separate, major issue, of course. Cryptocurrencies are certainly the future. The question is which ones. Private, non-state cryptocurrencies naturally face understandable resistance from absolutely all countries, represented by their central banks," he said.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.