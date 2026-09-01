Russia’s Manufacturing PMI down to 48.8 p.p. in August

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The Russian Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 48.8 p.p. in August 2026 from 50.7 a month earlier, the latest survey from S&P Global showed.

"The latest data signaled the first decline in operating conditions in three months, with the deterioration marginal overall. The downturn contrasted with the long-run series average which indicates a modest expansion," the study stated.

S&P Global noted that the deterioration in the sector's health was partly driven by a renewed drop in new orders at Russian manufacturers. The slight decline in total new work was reportedly due to weak consumer demand and tighter liquidity among buyers.

At the same time, manufacturers recorded the second-fastest contraction in new export orders since September last year. Consequently, manufacturing firms scaled back production volumes in August. Output contracted for the first time since April, albeit at a marginal pace, largely driven by the drop in new orders.

The PMI value above 50 points is indicative of the business activity growth and the value below the said level flags its slowdown.