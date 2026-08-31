Rosatom welcomes IAEA’s recognition of severity of Zaporozhye NPP situation — CEO

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Rosatom welcomes the fact that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) recognizes the complexity of the situation at the Zaporozhye NPP and shares the state corporation’s concerns, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said in a statement.

"At present, the situation at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is a cause for serious concern. Since August 20, when the Ferrosplavnaya powerline was cut off, the plant has been without external power and has been receiving electricity solely from its own diesel generators for 11 days now. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has already responded to this by issuing a statement. We consider it entirely appropriate that the agency recognizes the full extent of the situation and shares our concern. At the same time, I would like to note that we have the situation at the plant fully under control. And our estimates regarding the duration of the plant’s autonomous operation differ significantly from those of the IAEA," Likhachev’s statement reads.