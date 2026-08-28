Gazprom Group slightly downgrades investment forecast for 2026

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Gazprom Group has downgraded its projected investment for 2026 to 2.698 trillion rubles ($31.3 bln) from 2.699 trillion rubles expected earlier, according to the company’s report under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

In 2025, Gazprom’s investment amounted to 1.615 trillion rubles. The group’s total investment reached 2.863 trillion rubles last year.

Gazprom chief executive Alexey Miller has said that the company finances expenditures from its operating cash flow, adding that its financial position is stable and secure.