Rosnedra expects replenishment of hydrocarbon reserves this year

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russia’s oil and condensate reserves increased by 45 mln tons in the first half of 2026, while gas reserves added 156 bln cubic meters, head of the Federal Agency for Mineral Resources (Rosnedra) Oleg Kazanov said in an interview with TASS, adding that hydrocarbon reserves are projected to rise by the end of the year.

"In the first half of 2026, the increment of commercial reserves resulting from geological exploration activities by subsoil users amounted to 45 mln tons for liquid hydrocarbons (oil and condensate), and 156 bln cubic meters for gas. The main increase in reserves is expected by the end of the year," he said ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Commercial reserves’ growth resulting from exploration activities conducted by subsoil users reached 39 mln tons for liquid hydrocarbons (oil and condensate) in the first half of 2025, and 510 mln tons by the end of last year, Kazanov noted.

"Overall, we expect replenishment of hydrocarbons by the end of the year," he added.

In 2025, Russia's oil and condensate reserves increased by 640 mln tons while gas reserves gained 670 bln cubic meters, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment said earlier.