En+ energy business IFRS net profit rises by 8.9% to $490 mln in 1H

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The net profit of En+’s energy segment under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) amounted to $490 mln in January-June 2026, up 8.9% from the same period a year earlier, according to the company’s report.

The group’s energy business adjusted EBITDA rose by 35.5% to $1.1 bln. Revenue for the six-month period increased by 22.9% to $2.9 bln, driven primarily by higher electricity prices and an overall increase in generation. Revenue from electricity sales amounted to $1.5 bln, up 22.7% from the first half of 2025.

Revenue from capacity sales rose 17% to $460 mln. The adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 3.5 percentage points to 38.1%.

En+ is a vertically integrated aluminum and power producer. It combines power plants with 19.4 GW of installed capacity and aluminum production facilities with annual capacity of 4.2 mln metric tons through its controlling stake in Rusal. En+’s main shareholders are company founder Oleg Deripaska, who owns 44.95%, with his voting rights capped at 35%, and commodities trader Glencore with 10.55%. Treasury shares account for 21.37%, while the free float stands at 13.95%.