European gas price tops $800 for first time since March

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The price of gas in Europe exceeded $800 per 1,000 cubic meters in exchange trading for the first time since March 19, according to data from London’s ICE exchange.

The price of September futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands rose to around $800.8 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 66.2 euros per MWh. Prices were up more than 1.4% since the start of the day.

The previous high was recorded on March 19, when the price of gas exceeded $850 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since December 2022 amid attacks on gas infrastructure in Middle Eastern countries.