Musk agrees that state debt of $50 trillion will be critical for US

NEW YORK, August 21. /TASS/. US entrepreneur Elon Musk agreed with the opinion that things will start to fall apart for the United States when the state debt reaches the $50-trillion mark.

"Accurate graph," he wrote, commenting on a post of a user who posted a diagram designating the $50-trillion mark as the critical point.

Earlier this week, the US state debt exceeded record $40 trillion, increasing by $20 trillion in less than 10 years. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects the US GDP growth to be at 2.3% in 2026.