Moscow to host Russian-Chinese business forum on September 10-11

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The 7th Russian-Chinese Business Forum will take place in Moscow on September 10-11, the event's organizers told TASS.

The forum, hosted at the Russia National Center, will gather around 600 companies from both nations. The event is organized by the Russian-Chinese Committee for Friendship, Peace, and Development with support from the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade, Ministry of Economic Development, the Moscow Government, the Agency for Strategic Initiatives, and the Opora Rossii business association.

The plenary session will feature Li Hongzhong, Chairman of the Chinese side of the Committee and a member of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee; Boris Titov, Chairman of the Russian side of the Committee and Special Presidential Representative for Relations with International Organizations to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals; Nikolay Zhuravlev, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council; Ivan Melnikov, First Deputy Speaker of the State Duma; and Zhou Liqun, Chairman of the Union of Chinese Entrepreneurs in Russia.

The forum will include thematic panels on agritech, digital technologies and AI, e-commerce and marketplaces, tourism and HoReCa, business education, and creative industries in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Additionally, the program features workshops on foreign trade and logistics, alongside presentations highlighting various Russian and Chinese regions.