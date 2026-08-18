Russia’s revenues from fish exports to China surge 54% in January-July

KAZAN, August 18. /TASS/. Russia increased its fish and seafood exports to China by 14% in volume and 54% in value year-on-year in January-July 2026, reaching approximately 844,000 tons worth over $2.4 billion, Ilya Ilyushin, head of the Agroexport federal center, told reporters

"From January to July 2026, Russia exported approximately 844,000 tons of fish and seafood to China, worth over $2.4 billion. Compared to the same period last year, shipments grew by 14% in weight and 54% in monetary terms," Ilyushin said at the "Sprouts: Russia and China - Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" International Forum in Kazan.

He noted that the top five exported commodities include frozen fish (over $1.4 billion), crustaceans (around $776 million), fishmeal (over $152 million), fish fillets (about $58 million), and mollusks (over $19 million). The largest absolute gains in export revenue came from frozen fish (up $635 million), crustaceans (up $143 million), and fishmeal (up $55 million).

The figures for the first seven months of 2026 mark a historic high for Russian fish and seafood exports to China in both physical and monetary terms, surpassing the previous record set during the same period in 2025.

The 4th International Forum "Sprouts: Russia and China - Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" is taking place in Kazan from August 16 to 19. The business program includes more than 50 business sessions. TASS is the general media partner of the forum.