Russia's June steel output down 3.4% to 5.6 mln tons — WSA

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russia's steel production declined by 3.4% year-on-year to 5.6 mln metric tons in June 2026, according to a report by the World Steel Association (WSA).

According to the association's report, China produced 83.7 mln metric tons of steel in June, up 0.4% from June 2025, while India produced 14.1 mln metric tons, an increase of 4.5%. Japan's steel output rose by 1.3% to 6.8 mln metric tons, while production in the United States increased by 3.5% to 7.2 mln metric tons.

Steel production in Russia, the CIS countries, and Ukraine totaled 6.8 mln metric tons in June 2026, down 2.2% from a year earlier.

The countries of Asia and Oceania produced 115.2 mln metric tons of steel in June, increasing output by 1.5%. EU member states produced 10.8 mln metric tons, up 4.6% year-on-year.

Steel production in North America increased by 5% to 9.5 mln metric tons in June. South American countries produced 3.5 mln metric tons during the reporting period, down 0.3%. Middle Eastern countries produced 4 mln metric tons of steel, a decline of 13.4% compared with the same period a year earlier.

Overall, global steel production totaled 155.7 mln metric tons in June 2026, up 1.7% year-on-year, according to the association's report.

The World Steel Association (WSA) is one of the world's largest industrial associations. Its member companies account for about 85% of global steel production.