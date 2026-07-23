TotalEnergies boosts 1H 2026 LNG sales by 9%

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. French energy company TotalEnergies increased its liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales in January-June by 9% year-on-year, according to the company's report.

LNG sales totaled 23.1 mln metric tons, up from 21.2 mln metric tons a year earlier. At the same time, Q2 sales were 13% lower than in the Q1, amounting to 10.7 mln metric tons.

TotalEnergies' LNG sales revenue fell 9% in the first half of the year to $2.125 bln. In the Q2, the figure declined 22% year-on-year to $807 mln and was 39% lower than in the previous quarter.