Russia second-largest supplier of LNG to EU by value after US in May

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russia ranked second only to the US in terms of the value of liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to the European Union (EU) in May, accounting for a 22.3% share, according to TASS calculations based on Eurostat data.

The EU purchased LNG from Russia worth around 925 mln euros, an increase of 32% compared to the same month last year.

The US took first place in LNG supplies, accounting for 56.3% and 2.3 bln euros.

In total, Europe purchased 3.7 bln euros worth of LNG from Russia between January and May.

TASS reported earlier, citing calculations based on data from the European think tank Bruegel, that Russian LNG supplies to the European Union totaled 2.3 bln cubic meters in May, up by 21%.