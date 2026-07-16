EU’s purchases of Russian pipeline gas, LNG fall 10% in January-May

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The European Union (EU) purchased Russian pipeline gas worth 2.4 bln euros and liquefied natural gas (LNG) worth 3.7 bln euros between January and May, according to Eurostat data and TASS calculations. Total purchases of Russian gas by the EU fell by 10% in the reporting period to 6.1 bln euros.

In May, EU countries paid 925 mln euros for LNG from Russia. The main importers were France (369 mln euros), Spain (305 mln euros), and Belgium (211 mln euros). The EU also imported Russian pipeline gas worth 575 mln euros in May.

The share of Russian LNG in total liquefied gas imports by EU countries stood at 22.3% in May. The United States ranked first with a 56.3% share.

The share of Russian pipeline gas in the total value of the European Union’s pipeline gas imports was 15.2% in May. Norway took first place with 30.8%, followed by Algeria in second place with 27.2%, and the UK in fourth place with 12.8%.