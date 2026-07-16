Rosatom expects revenue growth in 2026 — CEO

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Rosatom expects revenue from its open business to reach nearly 3.4 trillion rubles ($43.59 bln) in 2026, with a target of 4 trillion rubles ($51.28 bln) by 2028, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said at the company's regular Director's Day industry event.

"Consolidated revenue is growing, and that is certainly encouraging. Based on the first-half results, we expect revenue for the year to reach nearly 3.4 trillion rubles from the open part of the business alone. We are also increasing revenue from new products and expect it to total 1.6 trillion rubles by the end of the year. At the same time, foreign revenue is exceeding this year's targets. By 2028, we aim to reach 4 trillion rubles. As for new products - which are essentially technological sovereignty projects - we plan to increase revenue by nearly one and a half times by 2028, bringing it to 2.2 trillion rubles," the industry newspaper Strana Rosatom quoted Likhachev as saying.

At the same time, Rosatom's investment program for 2026 is one of the largest in the country, totaling more than 900 bln rubles ($11.54 bln).

"Under the current conditions, Rosatom is maintaining a substantial investment program. We immediately abandoned a number of projects or postponed their implementation to a later date, guided by several criteria, the main one being efficiency through 2030 - that is, generating more profit and revenue per ruble invested. And, of course, without compromising the fulfillment of state objectives. The final size of the investment program exceeds 900 bln rubles. It remains one of the largest in the country," Likhachev said.