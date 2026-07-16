Next meeting of OPEC+ monitoring committee scheduled for August 2

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The next meeting of the OPEC+ monitoring committee will take place on August 2, a source in one of the delegations told TASS.

Meetings of the OPEC+ ministerial monitoring committee are held every two months. The latest such meeting took place on June 7.

Representatives of the alliance usually discuss the current state of the oil market and assess the level of compliance with the OPEC+ agreement during the meeting. OPEC has previously noted that the monitoring committee lacks the authority to make decisions regarding oil production levels. The committee’s role is limited to monitoring compliance with the OPEC+ deal and analyzing market conditions.

A meeting of seven OPEC+ nations is also scheduled for August 2.