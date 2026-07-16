Russia, China capable of increasing their trade turnover to $300 bln per year soon — envoy

BEIJING, July 16. /TASS/. The volume of Russian-Chinese trade could soon rise to $300 bln per year considering the steady trend, said Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov.

"We discussed the major treaty (the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation between Russia and the People’s Republic of China - TASS), so I propose taking the year 2001 as the starting point. Well, in the 25 years since the treaty was signed, our trade has grown thirtyfold," he said in an interview with China’s Central Television.

This is "truly a very impressive figure," the diplomat noted. Since 2023, Russia and China have been "annually reaching the bar" of over $200 bln in their combined trade turnover, and "surpassing it by a solid margin," Morgulov said. "I believe the $300 bln mark is also quite realistic and could be reached by our countries in the foreseeable future," he added.

According to the General Administration of Customs of China, trade turnover between China and Russia rose by 25.6% in the first half of 2026 year-on-year to $134.17 bln.