China considers necessary to expand cooperation in energy sector with Kazakhstan

BEIJING, July 16. /TASS/. Chinese authorities consider it necessary to expand cooperation with Kazakhstan in the area of energy and mineral extraction, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

"China and Kazakhstan should expand cooperation in the energy and mining sectors and step up the implementation of key projects," China’s Central Television quoted Xi Jinping as saying as he met with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who had arrived in Shanghai to attend the World Artificial Intelligence Conference.

Promoting comprehensive cooperation between the two countries serves their core interests, the Chinese leader said. He also highlighted the importance of innovation-driven development and the structural optimization of trade relations between China and Kazakhstan, as well as the development of new forms of cross-border e-commerce.

Xi Jinping also emphasized the need to launch more direct flights between China and Kazakhstan and to streamline international road transport between the two countries. He reaffirmed Beijing’s readiness to share technologies related to digital economy and artificial intelligence with Astana.

The Chinese leader highlighted the potential of bilateral cooperation in areas such as education, science and technology, medicine, healthcare, sports, and media. Xi Jinping proposed to Tokayev that they strengthen coordination and interaction within multilateral frameworks such as the UN, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the China-Central Asia mechanism.