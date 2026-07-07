IEA slightly lowers forecast for Russian gas production growth in 2026

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The International Energy Agency (IEA) lowered its forecast for Russian gas production in 2026 to 683 bln cubic meters (bcm) in its Gas Market Report from the previously expected 687 bcm.

According to IEA estimates, gas production in Russia will amount to 683 bcm this year compared to 663 bcm in 2025.

Russia’s natural gas production rose by more than 4% (or 13 bcm) in the first five months of 2026 year-on-year, which was largely driven by an increase in supplies to the domestic market that grew by around 4% year-on-year during this period, according to the report.

Lower winter temperatures in the first quarter led to increased supply volumes.

Rosstat previously reported that Russia increased its total gas production (natural and associated petroleum gas) by 4.3% year-on-year to 302 bcm in January-May 2026.