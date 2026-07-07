Russia notes prospects for business participation in creation of Indonesia’s new capital

YEKATERINBURG, July 7. /TASS/. Russia identifies opportunities for its business participation in Indonesian infrastructure projects, including as part of the creation of the new capital, Nusantara, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov said at the International Industrial Exhibition Innoprom.

"We see future prospects for Russian business participation in infrastructure projects, including the creation of the new capital of Indonesia - Nusantara. The scale of the planned works involves significant investments in transport, energy, and utility infrastructure over the coming decades," he said.

According to the official, Russian companies could offer their expertise and technology for the construction and upgrade of such facilities, including railway infrastructure.

In 2022, Nusantara was officially designated the future capital of Indonesia as part of a plan by Joko Widodo, who served as president from 2014 to 2024, to relocate the country’s administrative center from Jakarta. The current capital faces chronic traffic jams, air pollution and ground subsidence. According to Indonesia’s ongoing National Development Plan, Jakarta will remain the legal capital and commercial center of the country, while Nusantara will eventually take on the role of political capital, where executive, legislative and judicial authorities will be located.

The 16th International Industrial Exhibition Innoprom is taking place from July 6 to 9 in Yekaterinburg. The partner country is the Republic of Indonesia. The event is organized by the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Government of the Sverdlovsk Region. The operator is the company Formika Ivent.

TASS is the general news agency of the event.