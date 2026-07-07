Bank of Russia buys yuan worth $121.57 mln with July 6 settlement

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia purchased yuan on the domestic market with settlement on July 6, 2026, totaling 9.3 bln rubles ($121.57 mln), according to data published on the regulator's website.

The volume of foreign currency purchases on the domestic market with settlement on July 3 also totaled 9.3 bln rubles ($121.57 mln).

The Bank of Russia conducts foreign currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the Moscow Exchange's currency section using the yuan-ruble instrument.