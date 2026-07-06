Rosatom sees new Hungarian authorities' interest in refining parameters of Paks-2 project

YEKATERINBURG, July 6. /TASS/. Rosatom sees the interest of new Hungarian authorities in clarifying the parameters of the Paks-2 construction project and is ready for this, Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s state corporation Alexey Likhachev said.

"We are aware of the new Hungarian authorities’ interest in clarifying the parameters of the [Paks-2] construction project. We are prepared for these clarifications. <…> We are awaiting a meeting and an official signal indicating readiness for engagement at all levels, both the levels of ministers and prime ministers. We have already sent a formal request to that effect," he told reporters on the sidelines of the Innoprom forum in Yekaterinburg.

The state corporation is committed to implementing this project, the chief executive said. "We are committed to carrying out the project in accordance with the agreements previously reached, and construction work is in full swing. Funding is secured for the entire year, and we have a clear understanding of the project from both a technological and financial perspective. Construction work is currently proceeding at full speed," he said.