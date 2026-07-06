Russia ranks first among Armenia’s foreign trade partners — PM

YEKATERINBURG, July 6. /TASS/. Russia holds the first place among Armenia’s foreign trade partners, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"Despite turbulence in the international economy, Russia holds the first place among foreign trade partners and investors of Armenia. Domestic companies are working proactively in the mining industry, in mechanical engineering, transport infrastructure, energy sector of Armenia, including also the peaceful nuclear segment, and in the digital economy," Mishustin said.

The meeting between the two prime ministers took place at the Innoprom international industrial exhibition underway in Yekaterinburg from July 6 to 9.