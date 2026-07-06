Trade turnover between Russia, India to reach $70 bln in 2026-2027 — envoy to Russia

YEKATERINBURG, July 6. /TASS/. Indian authorities aim to reach a trade volume of $70 bln with Russia by the end of the 2026-2027 fiscal year, India’s ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar told reporters during the Innoprom international industrial exhibition.

The financial year in India begins in April and ends in March, he noted.

"The most promising areas for our future cooperation are green energy, renewable energy sources, information technology, high-tech sectors, industrial automation, agriculture, and the food industry. <...> Trends over the past three months indicate that we will reach a trade turnover figure of $70 bln in the 2026-2027 fiscal year," the diplomat said, adding that the pace of cooperation growth would enable the trade volume to reach $100 bln by 2030.

India’s consulate general in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg began operations in January. According to Kumar, this highlights the growing ties between the two countries. "More and more people are traveling between the countries, and more companies and manufacturing enterprises are collaborating. There is also huge demand for Indian culture. The consulate general was opened to address all these needs," he stressed.

The 16th International Industrial Exhibition Innoprom is taking place in Yekaterinburg from July 6 to 9. The partner country is the Republic of Indonesia. The event is organized by the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry and the Government of Russia’s Sverdlovsk Region. TASS is the event’s general news agency.