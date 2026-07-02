Up to 68 million barrels of Iranian oil currently afloat at sea — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, July 2. /TASS/. Between 58 and 68 million barrels of Iranian oil may currently be afloat at sea, with over 90% of the cargo lacking a clear destination, Bloomberg reported citing its own calculations and data from the analytics firm Vortexa.

According to the agency, Tehran has been actively seeking buyers since the US suspended sanctions on Iranian oil transactions for 60 days. The bulk of the oil is located in the Persian Gulf, the Indian Ocean, or the Strait of Malacca near Singapore.

On June 22, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) published a document indicating that the United States had issued a general license for the production, supply, and sale of Iranian oil and petroleum products. On June 30, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Chairman of the Majlis (parliament) of the Islamic Republic, announced that Iranian authorities had managed to export over 40 million barrels of Iranian oil abroad since the complete lifting of the US naval blockade.