Russian stock market rises by more than 1%

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The Russian stock market rose by more than 1% during the main trading session on Monday after declining at the opening, according to data from the Moscow Exchange.

As of 10:49 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index was down 1.36% at 2,254.6 points, while the RTS index had also fallen 1.36% to 921.67 points. By 11:32 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index had reversed course and was trading at 2,314.72 points, up 1.27%, while the RTS index stood at 946.25 points, also up 1.27%.

The MOEX and RTS indices were down 0.76% at the opening of the main trading session, at 2,268.34 points and 927.29 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time.