Robotic taxis, rovers to be connected to ERA-GLONASS system

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Unmanned taxis, rovers and self-propelled equipment will soon be connected to a unified identification system based on the ERA-GLONASS system, said Alexey Raikevich, the GLONASS CEO.

"We are about to connect robotic vehicles - self-propelled vehicles and driverless taxis. Our task today is to make the digital national identification platform based on ERA-GLONASS multimodal, that is, with a certain set of functions and services," he said.

According to Raikevich, from March 1, 2026, all civilian drones will be connected to the national identification platform based on the state information system. All the 104 driverless trucks have already been connected to the ERA-GLONASS system by now and the identification of unmanned surface vehicles is being tested, Raikevich said.