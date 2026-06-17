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Russia-ASEAN Summit - 2026

Russia creates world's most secure cybersecurity system amid current conditions

Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov noted that e-commerce volume had reached $140 bln in 2025

KAZAN, June 17. /TASS/. The current geopolitical situation has enabled Russia to develop the world's most technologically advanced and secure cybersecurity system, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said at the plenary session of the Russia-ASEAN Business Forum.

"Russia has created a favorable regulatory environment in this area [e-commerce], and the current geopolitical situation has enabled us to develop the world's most technologically advanced and secure cybersecurity system," he said.

The minister noted that e-commerce volume reached $140 bln last year, growing by 28%. "For ASEAN countries, this is a ready-made channel for developing bilateral trade. At the same time, our platforms are already present in more than ten countries, have experience integrating foreign sellers, and serve as a powerful channel for the introduction of new products and the expansion of competition in local markets, as well as an effective platform for cooperation with local sellers," Reshetnikov stressed.

According to the minister, Russian businesses are ready to enter ASEAN e-commerce markets.

TASS is the information partner of the Russia-ASEAN Business Forum.

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